Masoud Barzani's representative attends in Kurdish congress in Syrian Kurdistan

Faisal Youssef, spokesperson for the ENKS, stated in a message that Hamid Darbandi, representative of Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) of Iraq, will participate in the Kurdish Unity and Solidarity Congress in Syrian Kurdistan on April 26th.

According to Kurdistan 24, Faisal Youssef wrote on his official Facebook page that April 26th will witness the solidarity and standing of the Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan. He described it as the culmination of a long and arduous struggle to solidify national partnership through Kurdish unity in the future of Syria.

He added: "It is an honor that Masoud Barzani's representative, Dr. Hamid Darbandi, will be present at the congress. This is a great moral support for the congress working towards Kurdish unity."

He also emphasized: "We cannot forget the role of Mazloum Kobani, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in organizing the congress and advancing Kurdish dialogue."

Faisal Youssef concluded by describing April 26th as a historic turning point, stating that with Kurdish unity, steps will be taken to create a democratic Syria with the participation of all communities.