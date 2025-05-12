High-level delegation from France visits northern Syria self-administration

The purpose of the trip was to learn about the self-governance model and foster political dialogue.

The delegation, comprised of political representatives, media activists, and international experts, aimed to strengthen political cooperation and understand local experiences in Syria.

According to Hawar News Agency, the delegation included:

Silviane Jean, president of the Kurdistan-France Friendship Association and elected representative of Saint-Denis.

Emilie Locque, a member of the French Communist Party and other left-wing organizations.

Michel Laurent, international projects manager.

Rosa Mousavi, a journalist for the left-wing newspaper L'Humanité.

The delegation was welcomed by Hussein Osman and Avin Swed, the co-presidents of the Executive Council of the self-administration. Discussions covered regional developments, the overall situation in Syria, and the importance of dialogue as a key element in resolving Syrian issues.

The co-presidents briefed the delegation on the political and economic situation in northern and eastern Syria, and the experience of self-governance. Silviane Jean highlighted the visit's aim to gain a deeper understanding of this model, specifically mentioning its successes in women's empowerment, co-leadership structures, and post-ISIS reconstruction. The delegation also discussed models of international support based on the self-administration's experience.

The Kurdistan-France Friendship Association (AFK), founded in 2013 in response to the murder of three Kurdish activists in Paris, aims to strengthen Kurdish-French relations, raise awareness of the Kurdish issue, and promote self-governance and democracy, particularly focusing on women's empowerment and co-existence between different ethnic groups.