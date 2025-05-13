Saeed Safari, Iranian Wushu and Boxing Fighter

Saeed Safari, an Iranian national wushu and boxing fighter, is now looking for talent in the MMA cage to develop champions in Iran.

Saeed Safari, a former member of the Iranian national wushu and boxing team, is currently focused on developing the body and spirit of future MMA champions in Iran after winning national championship titles.

Saeed Safari, an Iranian MMA fighter who won his last championship at the MMA (mixed martial arts) World Championships in 2019 in Tbilisi, Georgia in the 70.3 kg (155 lb) lightweight category in the MMA cage, winning the world belt and gold medal.

He retired from all competitions in 2024 and is now working as a popular trainer in Iran and Tehran, hoping to bring many champions into the MMA cage under the Iranian flag in world leagues.

Safari has also competed in four tournaments as an MMA fighter in the official Swedish Cage Fighters League.

Born on 1997/07/02 in Kurdistan Province, Saeed Safari is 178 cm tall and currently weighs 70 kg (155 pounds). A young man who came to Tehran from his hometown to win a championship and in a short time managed to win numerous championship titles in martial arts such as wushu, boxing, kickboxing, kung fu and MMA.

Safari is the owner of the Iranian Boxing Technique Cup and three-time national boxing championship. In 2015, he was able to add the first title of the national wushu (sanda) tournament to his resume. He was also invited to the World Wushu Championship that same year as the first Jeet Kune Do champion of two countries.

Saeid Safari said: Talents in most sports disciplines have reached the championship level from small and private clubs. If the support of sports officials and executive bodies related to all sports disciplines is the same, it will definitely have better and more global results for martial artists.

MMA becoming official in Iran

Saeed Safari, like other MMA enthusiasts, was trying to officially teach this sport in the country and identify sports talents in this field and prepare them for national and international competitions. After the recognition of MMA, he became one of the prominent and well-known trainers of this discipline in the country and currently his club is full of young people who will undoubtedly have a bright future in the world of MMA competitions.

Saeed Safari has also recently had a successful career in domestic and international modeling as an Iranian model and athlete under the laws of the Islamic Republic.

Saeed Safari's important competitions and honors:

Gold medal, 2019 MMA World Championships, Georgia

Gold medal, 2018 Kung Fu World Championships, Cyprus

Gold medal, 2019 Kickboxing World Championships, Russia

Gold medal, Iranian Boxing Championship, Tehran, Iran, 2018

Gold Cup, Boxing Technique, Tehran, Iran, 2017

Gold medal, Boxing Technique, Tehran, Iran, 2017

Gold medal, National Wushu Team Selection Competition, Tehran, Iran, 2015

Bronze medal, International Wushu Competition, Sun Da, China, 2015