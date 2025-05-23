Kurdistan Region to Become an Energy Hub

According to the New Region magazine, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced at the Washington Energy Conference that the United States intends to transmit electricity through the Kurdistan Region to neighboring areas.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen energy infrastructure in the region and increase energy and economic cooperation between Kurdistan and its neighboring countries.

According to the US Energy Secretary, this project can play a significant role in strengthening stability and economic development in the region, and will also improve energy relations between countries.

The transmission of electricity from Kurdistan to other regions will not only enhance the economic and energy capacities of the region but will also create new opportunities for regional cooperation.

Chris Wright also stressed the importance of diversifying energy sources in the region, adding that this plan can help reduce dependence on foreign energy sources and take effective steps towards meeting the region's energy needs.