KDP, PUK push to form new government before federal vote

“Both sides have presented the ministries they want and hope to receive in the next cabinet,” said Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Cabinet Secretary Amanj Raheem, adding that “neither side supports delaying the cabinet formation.”

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met in Erbil on Wednesday for the first time since late April, continuing drawn-out talks on forming the next government more than seven months after elections were held.

Raheem, a member of the PUK, said that both parties want the cabinet to be formed before the federal elections set for November.

“Before talking about dividing the government’s positions, a new strategic framework between the PUK and the KDP has been finalized. It encompasses all governing topics that both sides have agreed to base governance on for the next four years,” Rudaw quoted him as he saying.

Wednesday’s delegation, headed by senior KDP member Hoshyar Zebari and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani from the PUK, met amid mounting international pressure to end the political deadlock, according to information obtained by Rudaw.

The Kurdistan Region held parliamentary elections in October, two years after they were originally scheduled, with the KDP emerging as the victor with 39 seats in the 100-member legislature. The PUK came in second with 23 seats. As no party won a majority, a coalition government will need to be formed, as has traditionally been the case.

After their April 28 meeting, a KDP central committee member indicated that there was still a gulf between the two parties, telling Rudaw that the PUK had requested several high-level ministerial portfolios, including the positions of interior and natural resources ministers, but the KDP only offered the Peshmerga ministry.

But Zebari on Sunday said that the parties are close to forming the next government.

Last week, KDP leader Masoud Barzani said in a party meeting that they are “making every effort” to form the next regional government “as soon as possible,” but stressed that “a government will not be formed on a 50-50 basis” as the KDP won the most number of seats.

The electoral delays and ongoing deadlock have significantly impacted the Kurdistan Region’s legislative process. The previous parliament in 2022 decided to extend its term by one year, but that decision was overturned in May 2023 by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, which also ruled the legislature’s term finished. Since the October elections, the parliament has convened only once. No further meetings have been scheduled, as lawmakers await the outcome of government formation talks.