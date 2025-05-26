Nechirvan Barzani says Erbil wants stronger ties with Japan

“The President conveyed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to enhance ties with Japan, emphasizing opportunities for Japanese employment and investment in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He also expressed appreciation to Japan for its aid and support in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” said a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

In the meeting, Ishizuka said that Japan “places significant value” on enhancing its relationship with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and provided an overview of a set of initiatives that Japanese companies have taken in the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

In November, former Japanese ambassador to Iraq Futoshi Matsumoto said that Tokyo has taken “significant steps” to strengthen its bilateral relations with Erbil, especially through establishing ties between Kurdish and Japanese companies.

“These relationships have resulted in positive developments, and now there is real and direct business being conducted. Step by step, we are seeing improvements in our relationships until we reach the larger goal,” Matsumoto said at the time.