Qarib Hasso warns of Damascus's attempts to destroy northern self-governance

Speaking at the "Kurdish Question and Middle East Developments" conference in Athens, Hasso condemned Turkey's support for militias and warned of their efforts to undermine the democratic project in northern and eastern Syria.

He called for the recognition of Kurdish rights within a democratic system. According to the Sharpress news agency, the conference was organized by the Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies in Athens, Greece.

Hasso stated that Turkey's government continues to commit war crimes and attacks, and that Al-Nusra Front militias, operating under the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) banner, have gained power.

He added that several militia groups exist within the regime's structure, openly supported by Turkey, with the primary goal of destroying the democratic project in northern and eastern Syria.

Hasso emphasized their demand for a democratic system that recognizes the Kurdish people's rights.