First Hejar Pen Award announces winners

Based on the jury's decision, the winners are:

Novel: "Kewtni Asmanekan" (The Fall of the Heavens) by Jabbar Jamal Gharib from Erbil, Iraq.

History: "Boozhanewey Kurd" (The Emergence of the Kurds) by Ismail Shams.

Philosophy: "Kuy Berhemakan" (A Collection of works) by Mohammad Kamal from Australia.

Literary Criticism and Stylistics: "Tesheyein Nezmi" (The Explosion of Order) by Abdulrahman Adak.

General Culture: "Ferehengi Zareki Mokryan" (Mokryani Dictionary) by Selaheddin Payaniyani from Mahabad.

Anthropology: "The Ethnographic Culture of the Cities and Villages of North Khorasan" by Ali Rahmati from Bojnurd.

In addition to the Hejar Pen Award statuette, each winner received 2 billion Rials in cash.

Thirty-two works announced as worthy of recognition and received a statuette and 250 million rials each as well.

The list of honorable mentions is as follows: Selaheddin Khediv, Rahim Loqmani, Saeed Najari Aso, Alireza Sepahi Lain, Younes Rezaei, Ali Alfati, Reouf Mahmoudpour, Barken Barah, Mikaail Rahmani, Iraj Moradi, Fakhruddin Aamdiyan, Kivan Azad Anvar, Reza Karim Majavar, Zakariya Bazdudeh, Murad Milan, Ronya Chali, Bassam Mustafa, Zahid Army, Leila Salehi, Shilan Gilani, Samira Zamani Manfed, Farid Safiyari, Yahya Alavi Fard, Abdollah Amini, Asad Zahrabi, Sargol Arash, Ibrahim Shadman Mosrkanloo, Alireza Khani, Behnaz Delshad, Seyed Arman Hosseini, Ibrahim Ahmadi, Kourosh Amini, Khosrow Sina.

The scientific secretary of the Hejar Pen Award stated that the legacy of Hejar is not limited to Kurdistan but encompasses all of Iran, and every Kurdish speaker takes pride in this great figure.

Najm al-Din Jabari described Kurdish literature as a large and robust tree, highlighting Hejar's significant contributions to both Kurdish and Persian languages, including his translation of Ibn Sina's Canon of Medicine into Persian.

He explained that hundreds of books were submitted following the call for entries last November. These were evaluated across 15 categories, including translation, poetry, fiction, children's literature, research, history, linguistics, popular literature, drama, philosophy, art, and architecture. The scientific secretary emphasized that the selection of experienced judges was a priority, avoiding inexperienced, student, or young judges, believing that experienced individuals possess a superior ability to understand the experiences of writers and poets. Jabari detailed the judging process, explaining that a first stage eliminated submissions deemed substandard in terms of scientific rigor, volume, printing quality, citations, and documentation. A second stage involved two judges per submission; agreement between the judges determined advancement or elimination. Disagreements resulted in review by a third and fourth judge, and approximately 10 works even involved a fifth judge to ensure fairness. He noted that there was unfortunately a lack of submissions in areas such as geography, law, and political science, with the received entries not meeting the jury's standards. He expressed hope that future editions of the award would see submissions in these fields.