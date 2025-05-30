KRG spokesman says Baghdad authorities continuously violat Iraqi constitution

The spokesperson reiterated that the Iraqi government is not upholding agreements and continues to violate the constitution. They warned that if Baghdad fails to pay employee salaries before Eid al-Fitr, the KRG's political leadership will make a high-level decision.

Peshwa Hewramani, the KRG spokesperson, told Kurdistan24 that the recent statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance against KRG employees is nothing new, as similar actions have been taken against KRG citizens many times before.

The spokesperson described the Iraqi Ministry of Finance's statement as a violation of the constitution, emphasizing that it demonstrates the ministry's disregard for the constitution and its actions based on whims and preferences.

Hewramani stated that the Iraqi Ministry of Finance's action constitutes both pressure and a violation of the KRG's rights, and is clear evidence of Baghdad's continuous violation of the constitution.

He noted that Baghdad authorities have consistently failed to uphold their agreements and commitments with the KRG, and have repeatedly admitted that agreements with the KRG remain only words.

The KRG spokesperson warned that if Iraq's policy of pressure and narrow-mindedness toward the KRG continues, this will not end with the withdrawal of Kurdish representatives from Baghdad. The KRG government and political leadership will not accept it.

Hewramani emphasized that Iraq no longer believes in federalism; only the name remains, and this fact must be openly stated.

He stated that the Iraqi government's decisions against the KRG are undoubtedly based on external influences and interference; otherwise, Iraq does not have the power to implement these decisions alone.

Regarding the crisis between Erbil and Baghdad, Hewramani said that the KRG's high-level political leadership has begun discussions with Iraqi federal decision-makers to resolve the problems at their root.

Hewramani also spoke about the May salaries for KRG employees, stating that if Baghdad does not pay them in good faith before Eid, the Kurdish political leadership will take appropriate action.

He said it was encouraging that the Kurdish parliamentary blocs presented a united message, showing a unified and strong front; this is the strongest tool of pressure against the oppression inflicted on the KRG.