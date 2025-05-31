SDF commander Mazlum Kobani says they are in direct contact with Turkey

Kobani's public statement is considered a significant diplomatic step. The SDF fought against Turkish forces and Turkish-backed Syrian rebels during Syria's 14-year civil war.

Turkey claims that the main Kurdish group at the heart of the SDF, the People's Protection Units (YPG), is no different from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group that dissolved itself earlier this month after 40 years of conflict with Turkey.

In an interview with Shams TV, broadcastel on Friday, Kobani said the SDF was in contact with Turkey, without specifying when these communication channels opened.

Kobani stated, "We have relations with Turkey through direct relations, direct communication channels, and also through intermediaries, and we hope these relations will develop."

He also noted that the SDF and Turkish-backed militias fought long wars against each other, but a temporary ceasefire in the last two months has halted these clashes. Kobani expressed hope that this ceasefire could become permanent.

According to Reuters when hen asked if he planned to meet Erdogan, Kobani said he didn't currently have such a plan, but added, "I'm not opposed... We are not at war with Turkey, and in the future, relations can be formed between us. We are ready for this."

Al-Monitor reported on Friday that Turkey has proposed a meeting between Kobani and a senior Turkish official – possibly the foreign minister or the head of Turkey's intelligence agency.

In December, Turkey and the SDF signed a US-brokered ceasefire agreement after clashes intensified with the militias advancing towards Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government.

In March, Kobani signed an agreement with Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of the Syrian Interim Government, under which the self-administration of northern and eastern Syria will be integrated into the main structure of government institutions based in Damascus.

However, Erdogan accused the SDF of "delaying" the implementation of this agreement on Thursday.

In the interview, Kobani denied accusations of SDF ties to Israel, saying, "Our people have accused us of this. I am publicly stating in this interview that we have no relations with Israel." He added that the SDF supports good relations with Syria's neighbors. When asked if this included Israel, Kobani replied, "with everyone."