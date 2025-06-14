Kurdistan Region presidency denounces Israeli attack on Iran

"These events further complicate the peace and stability of the region and pose a threat to regional and international security and stability," the presidency said in a statement.

"Confrontation and military measures make the situation worse. At this sensitive time, it is the responsibility of the international community to have a rapid and urgent response and work to prevent chaos and disorder from spreading further and as soon as possible prevent further escalation of the situation," it added.

Early Friday morning, Israel conducted what it called a strike targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and senior military commanders.

The attack has drawn condemnation from regional countries, while many Western nations have voiced concern over the escalating tensions.

The Iraqi government also condemned the strike, filing a formal complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel for violating its airspace during the operation.