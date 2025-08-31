Significant progress in negotiations between Kurdish-led autonomous administration and Damascus

This meeting took place after the Autonomous Administration expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of northern and eastern regions from the parliamentary elections. According to media reports, significant progress was made during this meeting.

A delegation from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, led by Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the administration, traveled to the Syrian capital to continue talks with Damascus officials after a new round of negotiations.

This meeting, held amid the Autonomous Administration’s dissatisfaction over the exclusion of northern and eastern Syria from the People's Assembly election law, aimed to find a solution through dialogue and understanding.

It demonstrated significant progress in negotiations between the two sides, although some disagreements remain regarding the methods and details of the process.

According to Al-Hadath, following a new round of contacts between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and Damascus officials, a delegation led by Ilham Ahmed visited Damascus.

Badran Chia Kurd, deputy co-chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Autonomous Administration, said about the meeting: “Communication and negotiations with Damascus are ongoing, and the only solution to the current situation is through dialogue and understanding.”

This Kurdish official, one of the main negotiators of the March 10 agreement between Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and Ahmad al-Shara, head of the Syrian interim government, stated: “We hope these negotiations will yield a logical outcome that aligns with the people’s will and takes place at the appropriate time.”

This recent meeting came after the Autonomous Administration’s dissatisfaction with the approval of the People's Assembly election law, scheduled for September. The reason for the dissatisfaction is that Damascus excluded the northern and eastern regions of Syria from holding elections, which is seen as interference in the security situation.

On the other hand, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar reported that negotiations between the Autonomous Administration and the Damascus government have made significant progress, especially in the meeting held in Amman, Jordan's capital, attended by Senator Jean Shaheen, Mazloum Abdi, and Ilham Ahmed. According to informed sources, the Damascus government has agreed to a decentralized system in the Autonomous Administration areas, but disagreements remain regarding the methods and details of the negotiation process.