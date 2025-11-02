Saadi Pira: The KDP does not believe in genuine partnership

Saadi Ahmad Pira, a member of the PUK Political Bureau, spoke to media outlets aligned with his party regarding the process of forming the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government. He said: “The Patriotic Union views the formation of the new cabinet and the election of the presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament as a single package, and these two issues cannot be separated.”

He added: “If the Kurdistan Democratic Party had another option for forming a new government without the participation of the Patriotic Union, it would have implemented it by now. The KDP does not believe in genuine partnership and has no willingness to reach a serious agreement with the PUK.”

Saadi Pira emphasized: “The differences between the Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party are not deep enough to justify holding another parliamentary election in the Kurdistan Region, because even if elections were repeated, there would not be a significant change in the results, and the new results would be similar to the current situation.”

These remarks come as delegations from both the Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party have held 12 joint meetings in recent months to discuss the formation of the new, tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

It is worth mentioning that the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Region’s Parliament were held on October 20, 2024, but more than a year has passed and a new government has not yet been formed.