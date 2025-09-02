New Generation Movement sentenced to 5 month in prison

The court session for Shaswar Abdulwahid, the leader of the New Generation Movement, took place today morning, Tuesday, September 2.

After reviewing the case and hearing statements, the court issued a five-month custodial sentence against him.

The details of the charges against Abdulwahid, as well as any official responses from his defense lawyers or associates, have not yet been released.

Shaswar Abdulwahid is a well-known political and media figure in the Kurdistan Region who, in recent years, has frequently been at the center of public and political debate due to his critical stance toward the ruling political structure.