Nechirvan Barzani stresses federalism and rights for Kurdistan Region

This statement was issued on the occasion of the "Gulan Revolution" anniversary.

According to Shafaq News Barzani stated that the "Gulan Revolution is an extension of the immortal September Revolution led by the legendary Barzani, which demonstrated the indisputable fact that no force or conspiracy, no matter how formidable, can break the will of the Kurdish people for freedom. Hence, the Kurdish people, with utmost resilience, once again rose in the Gulan Revolution until it culminated in the uprising of 1991."

Furthermore, he added, "Let us make the commemoration of the Gulan Revolution a cornerstone of unity and consensus among all political factions and components of Kurdistan. Together, we must work to solve problems and overcome obstacles, in order to safeguard federalism and the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and stride towards a better future."