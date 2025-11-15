U.S. emphasizes on integrating Syrian Kurdistan’s political–military structure into government

In an official statement, Barrack said President al-Shar’a’s meeting with President Trump marked a turning point in bilateral relations and a historic milestone in Syria’s re-engagement with the international community.

Barrack, who attended the White House meeting, noted that this is the first official visit by a Syrian president to Washington since the country’s independence in 1946—signaling Damascus’s shift from isolation toward active regional and international cooperation.

He added that during the bilateral meeting, attended by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, al-Shar’a pledged Syria’s commitment to joining the Global Coalition Against ISIS.

The U.S. Special Envoy detailed significant developments arising from the talks, stating that in a trilateral meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish Foreign Minister **Hakan Fidan**, and Syrian Foreign Minister As’ad al-Shaybani, a roadmap was drafted for the full integration of the political and military structures of northern and northeastern Syria—including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—into the new al-Shar’a administration.

Barrack described the move as “the biggest step toward national unity and the reconstruction of Syria’s governing structures,” adding that Washington, Ankara, and Damascus had agreed to launch a gradual process toward defense, economic, and administrative unification across the country.

He also acknowledged the positive roles of Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia in supporting the emerging framework, emphasizing that Turkey’s active diplomacy and the financial and political backing of the two Gulf states form the foundation of this regional effort to revive a unified and stable Syria.

Concluding his statement, Barrack reiterated President Trump’s doctrine of “security first, prosperity second,” and urged the U.S. Congress to lift the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, arguing that economic reconstruction and reintegration of northern regions into the national system require an end to punitive measures.

He stated: “To give the Syrian people a real chance, sanctions must be lifted so the new government can rebuild the economy and ensure that all communities—including Kurds, Arabs, and Assyrians—have a stake in the country’s future.”