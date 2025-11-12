Ahmad al-Shar’a in Washington: Do Syria’s Kurds have a place in the country’s new political equation?

Ahead of al-Shar’a’s visit to the White House, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy hosted a virtual roundtable featuring prominent diplomats and analysts — including James Jeffrey, Michael Herzog, Michael Jacobson, and Anna Borshchevskaya — to assess the evolving dynamics of Syria’s relations with Washington and Tel Aviv, as well as the roles of Turkey, Russia, and prospects for national reconciliation.

James Jeffrey: “National unity and dialogue with the Kurds are key to Syria’s stability”

James Jeffrey, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey and Washington’s former special envoy for Syria, argued that with progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, Syria has reemerged as the most critical Middle East file for U.S. foreign policy.

“National unity, stability, and economic development must be Washington’s priorities. Without unity, violence and instability will deepen,” he said.

Jeffrey described Damascus’s relations with the Kurds of northeastern Syria as a decisive factor for Syria’s long-term stability. He emphasized that the U.S. maintains close ties with both sides and should adopt a more active mediating role. He warned that the ongoing deadlock — compounded by Turkish interventions — could derail the fragile dialogue process.

Jeffrey suggested that Washington encourage Kurdish authorities to take symbolic steps signaling their integration into Syria’s new political framework — such as accepting government oversight of border crossings, formalizing oil trade with Damascus, and refraining from exporting crude without central government authorization.

In return, he said, Damascus must take “concrete confidence-building measures” toward ethnic minorities, particularly the Kurds, by recognizing limited local autonomy in areas such as language, governance, and security. “The Iraqi Constitution,” Jeffrey added, “could serve as a useful model.”

Michael Herzog: “Israel sees both risks and opportunities in Syria’s changes”

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said Israel views Syria’s political transition as presenting both challenges and potential openings.

He expressed skepticism over al-Shar’a’s background as a former militia leader and questioned the extent of his control over the country, warning that extremist factions could regroup in southern Syria and threaten Israel’s northern borders.

Herzog said Israel seeks a security arrangement with Damascus under which southern Syria would be effectively demilitarized while maintaining Israel’s freedom of action against potential threats. He noted that Washington is expected to play the role of guarantor and mediator in such an agreement.

Michael Jacobson: “Syria could be removed from the U.S. terrorism list”

Counterterrorism expert Michael Jacobson suggested that one key topic in al-Shar’a’s meeting with Trump was likely the potential removal of Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism — a designation in place since 1979.

“The Trump administration has not yet made a final decision,” Jacobson said, “but given recent cooperation between Damascus and the U.S.-led coalition in fighting ISIS, the chances of lifting the designation are significant.”

However, Jacobson cautioned against rushing the move and advised Washington to secure “written commitments” from Damascus on counterterrorism cooperation and the management of detention facilities in northeastern Syria.

Anna Borshchevskaya: “Russia remains the key player in Syria”

Russia analyst Anna Borshchevskaya stressed that despite recent diplomatic developments, Damascus remains heavily dependent on Moscow’s support.

“Russia is playing a long game in Syria. It has retained its military bases, and Damascus still relies on Moscow for currency printing and military supplies,” she said. “There is no viable alternative to Russian assistance.”

According to Borshchevskaya, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unconcerned about Damascus’s growing contact with the West, believing that U.S. attention to Syria will be temporary. “But if Washington stays engaged and keeps Syria a policy priority,” she warned, “Russia’s influence will gradually wane.”

A potential turning point

According to the Washington Institute, al-Shar’a’s visit could mark a turning point in Syrian-U.S. relations, shaping the future of security talks with Israel, reconciliation with the Kurds, and Damascus’s broader regional strategy.