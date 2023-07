Located in the Tawela sub-district in northeastern Halabaja province, the Shushme International Border Crossing was inaugurated earlier Tuesday, which initially serves as a tourist route.

Recently, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani made a visit to the newly-inaugurated border crossing and highlighted its importance, according to Shafaq News agency.

“The border crossing will have impacts on the economic revival of Halabja and Hawraman,” he said.