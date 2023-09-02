Baghdad is strategic depth of Iraqi Kurds: Bafel Talabani

In his message, Talabani highlighted peace, coexistence, and real partnership as his party’s vision and strategy in doing politics in the Federal Republic of Iraq.

“Political struggle is the best way to struggle in order to retain the achievements, offering service, as well as building a brighter and more stable future,” Talabani said.

“The strategic depth of Kurd is in Baghdad,” Talabani stressed.

According to Esta news he also indicated that the PUK seeks to strengthen the Kurdistan Region and secure a decent life for its people through political struggle in Baghdad, according to the message.

“In the meantime, I emphasize continuing the unwavering national policy of the PUK regarding the national issues and supporting the Kurdish people’s rights anywhere in the globe,” he added.

Regarding the forthcoming 5th Congress of the PUK, which is set to be held on September 27 this year, Talabani added that his party is stepping into a new stage of organizational struggle. “

“We hold this congress to further strengthen our PUK.” “We fully believe in renewal, we are taking steps according to the developments, and renewing ourselves,” Talabani continued.

Talabani further stated that today his party’s international relations are at a high level, adding “The PUK’s strongness means the strongness of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

He also hoped that after the party’s 5th congress, the PUK would step toward a brighter future.

“Together, with one spirit and goal toward the 5th congress, toward a stronger PUK and write a history of pride and shining for the party of martyrs [PUK].”