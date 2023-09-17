Nechirvan Barzani stresses need for dialogue between Baghdad, Erbil

An official statement said that the President and Ambassador Chevalier discussed the ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the budget allocations and other outstanding issues between the two sides.

The two officials stressed the need to continue the constructive dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil, and to resolve the differences on the basis of the Constitution.

The two sides also discussed the bilateral relations of France with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries in all areas. They also discussed France’s contributions in Iraq and expressed mutual willingness to strengthen bilateral ties.