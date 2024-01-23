Turkish organization inaugurates new settlement in Afrin 

An administrator in Orange Organization has told North Press that they inaugurated, with support from and coordination with Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and another Turkish association, opened the al-Salam (Peace) Settlement, on Tuesday, in the Qatmah woodland, northeast of Afrin.

The source added that the settlement includes about 600 apartments, which are prefabricated caravans. They will be handed over to families affected by the earthquake that struck the area on February 6, 2023.

Headquartered in Gaziantep, Turkey, Orange has branches in several countries, working on providing humanitarian and developmental programs.

Turkey – along with its affiliated armed opposition factions, aka the Syrian National Army (SNA) – has been implementing a systematic policy of demographic change in the Afrin region since its invasion of the area in March 2018.

This settlement is the third in the Qatmah woodland and the 38th in the Afrin region. The area has witnessed a noticeable increase in settlement construction under the pretext of delivering them to earthquake victims.