Iraqi president, Nechirvan Barzani meet in Baghdad

According to Iraqi News Agency the president of the Republic stressed "the need to consolidate security and stability as a fundamental pillar for the advancement of the country at various levels, especially in the Economic, Service and living spheres of citizens " , pointing to "the importance of supporting the Government to implement its ministerial program in achieving the aspirations of citizens” according to the statement.

Rashid pointed to the" importance of visits between the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to reach common understandings, strengthen the foundations of constructive and effective dialogue between the two sides to resolve outstanding issues in accordance with the Constitution and the law and ensure the interests of all citizens " , pointing to the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two sides because of its direct impact on solving common issues and focus on construction, reconstruction and development projects in the country”.

The president of the Republic expressed his support for "establishing strong relations between the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government", praising "the ongoing cooperation and coordination at various levels in order to overcome obstacles".

“During the meeting, they also discussed the visit of Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani to the United States and its results aimed at developing relations between the two countries and enhancing cooperation, especially in the field of fighting terrorism and supporting Iraq in the economic and trade fields” the statement added.

" The two sides also touched upon the visit of the Turkish president to Iraq and his meeting with the president of the Republic and senior officials in the country and the resulting signing of memorandums of understanding that contribute to resolving outstanding files between the two countries, activating trade exchange and developing the necessary frameworks for the implementation of the development road project "the statement said.

The president of the Republic and the president of the Kurdistan region "condemned the targeting of the kormor gas field in Sulaimaniyah city " , stressing that "such criminal acts represent an encroachment on national sovereignty and a threat to the security and stability of the country”.

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan region stressed "the importance of dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, and joint coordination on various priority issues, especially related to the living and service requirements of citizens".

"The Regional Government has the desire and will to resolve all issues in a way that ensures justice and transparency and consolidates security and stability in the country,"Barzani said.