Al-Sudani Meets with the Kurdistan Region president Barzani

The Prime Minister's Media Office stated in a statement that during the meeting they discussed a range of issues and solutions that the government is implementing in service and development sectors as outlined in the government's program, aimed at improving living and service conditions across the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The meeting also emphasized the continuation of constructive dialogues on joint issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Several political matters were explored, with both sides stressing the importance of supporting the government's efforts both domestically and internationally and working to strengthen the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil. This effort requires the cooperation of all political forces.

Al-Sudani regarded the visit of the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government as a positive step towards resolving shared issues.

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Al-Sudani's efforts to maintain communication and dialogue with various national forces, which enhances political stability.