Masoud Pezeshkian elected president in Iran

Pezeshkian won the election race by securing 16.384.403 of the votes while Saeed Jalili, his rival, managed to secure 13.538.179 of the votes, according to an announcement made by Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the two candidates who secured the most votes in the snap presidential election on June 28.

The gap between the two candidates was more than two million votes in the end, Mehr News Agency reported

Pezeshkian would replace Ibrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

Pezeshkian is an Iranian reformist politician who represented Tabriz, Osku, and Azarshahr electoral district in the Parliament of Iran, and also served as its First Deputy Speaker from 2016 to 2020.

He was Minister of Health between 2001 and 2005 under President Mohammad Khatami.

A cardiac surgeon by training, Pezeshkian previously also served as the chancellor of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and currently is a member of the academic staff at the prestigious university in northern Iran.

He previously ran for the presidency in 2013 and 2021 but both times failed to make headway.

Pezeshkian officially joined the campaign for the top executive office on June 1, the third day of registration, at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, accompanied by a group of supporters.