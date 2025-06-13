Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

The Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran, calling it a "violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and international law."

According to Mehr News Agency the statement said that such aggressive actions threaten the security and stability of the region and should not be ignored by the international community.

The international community and the UN Security Council should fulfill their responsibility to stop this aggression and prevent the occupation regime from continuing its war-mongering policies, it added.