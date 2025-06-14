Iraqi FM condemns sraeli airstrikes against Iran

During the phone call on Friday, Hussein expressed his deep condolences for the martyrdom of high-ranking commanders of the Iranian armed forces, nuclear scientists, university professors, and civilians, calling for the global condemnation of this heinous crime committed by the criminal Zionist regime.

Fuad Hussein called Israeli attack a gross violation of Iran’s national sovereignty, the international law and the United Nations Charter.

Israeli aggression against Iran is a serious threat which can jeopardize the stability and security of the entire region, Hussein underlined.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, thanked his Iraqi counterpart’s call and stance of the Iraqi government and people of this country as well as Marja and scholars in condemnation of the Israeli attack against Iran.