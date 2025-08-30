Ocalan receives delegation as parliament hears former speakers over legal roadmap on PKK peace

The delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) held a four-hour meeting with Ocalan on Imrali Island, where he has been imprisoned since 1999. The group included Deputy Parliament Speaker Pervin Buldan, DEM lawmaker Mithat Sancar and attorney Faik Ozgur Erol. The party said the delegation would brief reporters on Friday.

In Ankara, the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened its seventh meeting, hearing testimony from former parliament speakers. Turkish media quoted Hikmet Çetin, who served as speaker in the 1990s, as calling for immediate amnesty for PKK members not involved in violence while suggesting third-country resettlement for others. Former speaker Bulent Arinc argued for a debate on life sentences and the “right to hope,” a principle recognized by the European Court of Human Rights.

A day earlier, the commission hosted the head of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations and provincial bar leaders from cities including Ankara, Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van. The associations stressed that any legal reforms tied to the PKK’s laying down of arms and reintegration must respect the rule of law and comply with European human rights rulings.

The commission was established last month to collect proposals for a legal and political framework to end Turkey’s four-decade conflict with the PKK. Its mandate includes overseeing in the organization’s disbanding and recommending reforms to allow a transition from armed conflict to political participation.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

In July PKK members in northern Iraq staged a symbolic ceremony to mark the group’s decision to lay down its arms, following a May declaration to end its armed campaign after a call from Ocalan.

Previous commission sessions heard from families of soldiers killed in PKK attacks as well as relatives of militants who died fighting the Turkish army. Human rights groups and Peace Mothers, a Kurdish women’s initiative, have urged amnesty and political channels for those who lay down arms, while veterans and victims’ families demand accountability under criminal law.

Senior DEM Party figures continue to press for more rapid steps, including direct engagement with Ocalan, while government officials insist there will be no negotiations with the PKK and that all measures must remain within constitutional limits.