France President Macron says will visit Iraq this year

Speaking at a press conference following an EU Leaders’ Summit in Brussels, Macron told Rudaw: "I do plan to visit Iraq this year. I hope."

Macron reiterated his support for Iraq's sovereignty, and described Baghdad's stability as a "pillar" for the stability of the entire region. He also hinted at the country's November legislative elections.

"I will never interfere in an election in the said country, but I have a lot of affection for Iraq, and I think the prime minister delivered a great agenda for his country," Macron said.

Iraq will hold parliamentary elections on November 11.

France and Iraq enjoy strong, and close relations across political, economic, and cultural fields.

The French president added Paris is "a great supporter for Iraqi sovereignty. And I think, in this moment of destabilization in the whole region, the stabilization of Iraq, the full respect of Iraqi sovereignty is a very important pillar of the stability of the whole region."

In 2021, the Iraqi and French governments jointly organized the first Baghdad Conference that brought together Middle Eastern heads of state to discuss regional cooper

ation.