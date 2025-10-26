U.S.-led coalition expands military presence in Syria with new border base

These activities include the entry of several military convoys from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the landing of aircraft carrying weapons at bases in al-Hasakah, and the start of construction of a new military post near the tri-border area of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, on Friday, October 24, a convoy of more than 35 trucks carrying military and logistical equipment from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq entered Syrian territory. The convoy crossed the al-Waleed border crossing and arrived this morning at the Qasrak base in northern al-Hasakah province.

Earlier, on October 16, local sources had reported the arrival of another convoy of 20 military trucks from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to the same base. According to these sources, that convoy contained military equipment, fuel, and support materials for the forces stationed in the area.

At the same time, reliable sources in Syria have reported that the international coalition forces have begun constructing a new military post outside the 55-kilometer de-escalation zone near the shared borders of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. This post is being built near the Baghdad–Damascus highway, and the transfer of equipment and necessary materials is being coordinated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior.

According to the sources, newly arrived troops at this base are expected to undergo military training under the direct supervision of the international coalition.

In another report, it was noted that the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur) and its surrounding areas have recently witnessed unusual military activity, including reconnaissance drone flights and the temporary deployment of American tanks and aircraft at the al-Tanf base, located at the junction of the Syrian, Iraqi, and Jordanian borders.

Local sources stated that American forces recently patrolled Palmyra and its historic fortress, later returning to the al-Tanf base. There have also been reports suggesting the potential establishment of a new military base in the area.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, October 23, two cargo planes belonging to the international coalition, escorted by two helicopters, landed at the Kharab al-Jir airbase near Rmelan in northern al-Hasakah. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, these planes carried weapons, military and logistical equipment, and advanced electronic systems to support the coalition forces stationed in northern and eastern Syria.