Iraq to fortify Khor Mor gas field after drone strike

The source said the delegation — led by Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, Intelligence Service chief Hamid al-Shatri, and Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed — reviewed technical plans to restore operations at the site.

A detailed report will be submitted to the federal government with recommendations to prevent further attacks on gas infrastructure, the source added.

According to the Kurdish Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, the strike ignited a fire and halted gas flows feeding major power stations, cutting electricity output by up to 80 percent across Kirkuk, Erbil, Duhok, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Nineveh.

Khor Mor, in Chamchamal district, pumps gas through a 180-kilometer pipeline to plants in Chamchamal, Bazian, and Erbil, generating more than 2,000 megawatts under normal conditions. The field has been repeatedly targeted by drone and rocket attacks in recent years.