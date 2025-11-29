UNAMI condemns Khor Mor attack as "unacceptable"

“UNAMI condemns in the strongest terms the attack against the Khor Mor gas field,” the mission said in a statement, warning that the strike “not only harms the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq, but also sends negative messages, primarily against the Iraqi federal system.”

The drone strike late on Wednesday hit a storage tank at Khor Mor, igniting a fire that burned for several hours before being contained. The attack, which caused widespread power cuts, was condemned by Kurdish officials as a terrorist act. No group has claimed responsibility.

The UN mission said that “attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable” and called on relevant authorities to adopt effective steps to prevent their recurrence.

UNAMI welcomed the creation of a joint investigative committee by the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Located in the Chamchamal district, the Khor Mor gas field is operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes UAE-based Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum. The site has been a repeated target for attacks Kurdish authorities blame on Iran-backed militias that, despite their formal ties to the Iraqi security apparatus, operate beyond the federal government’s control.

Dana Gas said on Thursday that production “has been shut down to extinguish the fire and conduct a situation assessment.”