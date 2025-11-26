Kurdish animation wins the $6,000 prize at China Peace Festival

The creators have dedicated this achievement to the martyrs of the Abidar Mountain fire in Sanandaj.
The animation was also screened in October at the 2nd Vancouver Kurdish Film Festival in Canada and at Hanover Film Week in Germany, where it received warm praise from audiences and critics.
The Goran production team includes:
Directors: Faraz Seyed-Abbasi, Adnan Zandi
Writer: Adnan Zandi
Producers: Iranian Youth Cinema Society (Sanandaj Office), Ariz Studio, and Befer Production
Animator: Jalal Naeimi
Coloring: Alireza Abdali, Mohammad-Hossein Naeimi
Character Designer: Zirek Ahmadi
Background & Composite: Mehdi Heydari
Directing Consultant: Ali Asadi Shalmai
Music: Saadi Mohammadi
Sound Design & Mixing: Sina Ayoubi, Faraz Seyed-Abbasi
Editing: Tofigh Amani
Voice Actor: Sara Ahmadnezhad
International Distribution: Befer Production (Sina Ayoubi)
Media Consultant: Ali Keshavarz
By participating in prestigious festivals and earning international awards, Goran has opened a new path for introducing the potential of Iranian animated cinema to the world.
