Kurdish animation wins the $6,000 prize at China Peace Festival

The creators have dedicated this achievement to the martyrs of the Abidar Mountain fire in Sanandaj.

The animation was also screened in October at the 2nd Vancouver Kurdish Film Festival in Canada and at Hanover Film Week in Germany, where it received warm praise from audiences and critics.

The Goran production team includes:

Directors: Faraz Seyed-Abbasi, Adnan Zandi

Writer: Adnan Zandi

Producers: Iranian Youth Cinema Society (Sanandaj Office), Ariz Studio, and Befer Production

Animator: Jalal Naeimi

Coloring: Alireza Abdali, Mohammad-Hossein Naeimi

Character Designer: Zirek Ahmadi

Background & Composite: Mehdi Heydari

Directing Consultant: Ali Asadi Shalmai

Music: Saadi Mohammadi

Sound Design & Mixing: Sina Ayoubi, Faraz Seyed-Abbasi

Editing: Tofigh Amani

Voice Actor: Sara Ahmadnezhad

International Distribution: Befer Production (Sina Ayoubi)

Media Consultant: Ali Keshavarz

By participating in prestigious festivals and earning international awards, Goran has opened a new path for introducing the potential of Iranian animated cinema to the world.