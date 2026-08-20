PKK members' families call on their children to return and surrender

According to Kurdistan Press, in the continuation of the weekly rally of some PKK members' families in front of the provincial office of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party) in Mush, families who claim their children were kidnapped by the PKK called on them to use the current opportunity and surrender.

These families, who gather in front of the DEM Party provincial office building in Mush every Wednesday, once again called for their children's return, holding pictures of their children.

Alaeddin Kocan, one of the participants in the rally, said that he had not heard from his son for years.Kuçhan said to her son: “There is no point in staying there. No one can save you except these rules. Staying there and serving others is pointless. We have been waiting for you for years and we are waiting for your return. Come back and come.”

Naciyê Sonmez Yıldız also said to her son: “Osman, we have been waiting for you for years. Come and surrender yourself to the government. This opportunity has been given to you; don’t miss it. Every family is waiting for their child. We miss you very much.”