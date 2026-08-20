America is the cause of insecurity in the region and disruption of the normal course of trade

According to Kurd Press, citing the official website of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, met and discussed this morning (Wednesday, 18 August 1405) with Haibat Al-Haboosi, Speaker of the Parliament, and a group of Iraqi representatives, along with our country's parliamentary delegation.In this meeting, Qalibaf, while congratulating the formation of the Iraqi Parliament and Al-Halbousi on assuming its presidency, said: I am deeply grateful to the Iraqi government and people for the funeral of the martyred leader of the revolution in millions. I also thank the Iraqi nation and government for the worthy hosting of the pilgrims of Arbaeen. The government, nation, tribes and all of Iraq did their utmost in hosting the pilgrims of Hussain and also in the funeral of our martyred Imam, which was a source of peace and encouragement for us.

Referring to the problems of the region, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly noted: The culprit of all the problems and crises in the region is the criminal America and its interference. Also, the cancerous tumor of Israel that was planted in our region by England caused these damages.Referring to the Third Imposed War and the resistance of the Iranian nation, he said: The Iranian nation, with resistance and loyalty, with military forces and the wisdom of the Supreme Commander, broke the hegemony of the United States and made them regret it, to the point that today, the United States, which is in despair, is both discredited by withdrawing from the war and creating dozens of problems for itself by continuing it.

Qalibaf continued by stating that this was a lesson that Iran and our nation's resistance taught to arrogance and the entire world, and stated: Resistance is the only way to victory, and if we are not ready for war, even negotiations will not bear fruit.

Referring to the relations between the two countries, Qalibaf also said: Strengthening the ties between the two countries, especially in the parliamentary sphere by sending parliamentary friendship groups, plays an important role in strengthening relations and facilitating relations.The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly concluded by saying: Connecting the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, dredging the Arvand-Rud, and developing economic relations are important priorities for the two countries, and parliaments can help governments in this regard. The weakness of communication between the two countries is evident in the development of economic relations, which are not as strong as political and cultural relations.

Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament: The withdrawal of American forces from Iraq is imminent

In this meeting, Haibat Al-Haboosi, while welcoming the parliamentary delegation of our country, also mentioned the funeral of the martyred revolutionary leader as a turning point in the emotional, spiritual, and political bond between the two countries, and referring to the Ramadan War, said: The historical and legendary resistance of the Iranian nation against the Zionist regime's aggression against your country should be honored.He added: "The Iraqi people, the Iraqi government, and all existing political figures are against the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, and Iraq also believes that Israel is a cancerous tumor and must be eliminated."

Recalling the imminent withdrawal of American forces from Iraq, Al-Halbousi emphasized the development of relations between the two countries, especially in economic matters.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament also called for facilitating the export of Iraqi oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly considered the United States and the war created by this terrorist regime to be the cause of insecurity in the region and disruption of the normal course of trade in the region, and that the problems will be resolved by eliminating insecurity and American interventions.

Mohammad Taqi Naqdali, head of the Iran-Iraq Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mehdi Fallah, vice-chairman, and Shahin Jahangiri, member of this group, as well as Sara Fallahi, member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, are accompanying the Speaker of the Legislative Branch on this trip.