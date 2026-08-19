Framework Law Enters into Force; Two-Month Deadline for Completion and Verification of PKK Disarmament

According to Kurdistan Press, Law No. 7595, entitled “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration,” known in Turkish public opinion as the “Framework Law,” was published in the Official Gazette and entered into force after being approved by the parliament and signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of Turkey, announced that the first meeting of the Follow-up and Coordination Board established under this law will be held on August 24.

At this meeting, the methods and principles of the board's activities, as well as the formation of sub-committees in line with the needs of the PKK disarmament and liquidation process, will be reviewed.

The Follow-up and Coordination Board will operate under the supervision of the Presidency and chaired by the Vice President. The Ministers of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Defense, the Secretary General of the Presidency, the Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Secretary General of the National Security Council (MGK) will be members of this board.

The board may, if necessary, form sub-committees and invite representatives of ministries, government institutions and individuals whose presence is deemed necessary to its meetings or to the committees.According to information published in Turkish media, including t24, the complete process of laying down the PKK's weapons is expected to be completed within two months at the latest.

After that, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and other security agencies will review and assess the disarmament situation in the field and present their assessment to the Follow-up and Coordination Board.

This timeline has not yet been officially announced by the board and has been reported in media reports close to the Turkish government.

If the disarmament and verification process is completed within two months, it is expected that the Follow-up and Coordination Board will submit its assessment report to the October meeting of the Turkish National Security Council.

After reviewing the report and issuing a decision by the National Security Council, the stage of receiving applications from PKK members to return to Turkey will begin.