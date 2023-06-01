Masoud Barzani congratulates Erdogan on re-election

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the KDP leader made a phone call to Erdogan, congratulating him on his re-election in the second round of elections held on May 29th.

This marks the second phone call between Barzani and Erdogan this year.

The two leaders previously spoke on February 9th, during which Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the Kurdish people for their sympathy and assistance provided to those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck the country on the 6th of the same month.