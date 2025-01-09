Iraq’s PM in Tehran after receiving a message from Trump

Al-Sudani arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning and was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati at Mehrabad Airport.

President Pezeshkian officially welcomed the visiting Iraqi prime minister at the Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran shortly afterward.

The two officials also held a joint press conference. And Al-Sudani later met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, President Pezeshkian highlighted Iran and Iraq's unique geography for establishing a regional economic hub, stressing Iran's willingness to create a joint economic zone with Iraq.

Yesterday, an adviser to the Iranian president, Mehdi Sanaei, wrote on his X account that President Pezeshkian and his Iraqi guest will exchange views on regional and bilateral issues.

Earlier, Iraqi Shafaq News reported that al-Sudani had received a “special” message from Trump. It anonymously quoted a political source as telling the news website that Trump’s message had been relayed “through a special envoy during an unannounced visit” and pertained to what Western governments and media call “Iranian-backed” groups in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have not directly addressed whether or not the content of the purported message from Trump to the Iraqi prime minister will be a subject of discussions between al-Sudani and the Iranian officials he will be meeting with.