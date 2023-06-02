Duhok govenor says ready to expand ties with Iran

The Provincial Governor of Duhok Ali Tatar Tawfiq in the Kurdistan Region made the remarks in a meeting of the governors of Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan provinces located on the borders with Iran.

"We are ready to develop our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields of economy, tourism and commerce," the governor said.

The Iraqi Kurdish official pointed to the cultural, linguistic, religious and geographic similarities between the Iraqi Kurds and the people on the other side of the border, and said that that lays the ground for stepped-up bilateral relations.

He further added that "Currently, a number of students from the Kurdish region are studying at Iranian universities, and the universities of the region are also ready to accept students from Iran in the fields of Arabic, Kurdish and English literature."

The Duhok governor concluded, "We hope to increase cooperation in the field of medical tourism and those who come to Iran to receive medical treatment."