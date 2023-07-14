US sends military equipment to its bases in Syria

Arab news sources on Thursday night reported that the American troops once again sent weapons and military equipment to their illegal bases in this region.

The Syrian government considers the presence of the United States and Turkey in its territory illegal and has repeatedly emphasized that it will end this occupying presence. The Americans loot hundreds of barrels of Syria's oil on a daily basis and sell them in the black markets with the cooperation of terrorists.

The US transferred 100 armored vehicles and several stolen oil tankers to its bases in Syria's Tell Beydar, Ash Shaddadi, and Rmelan.

Earlier in June, Some local sources in Syria's Deir ez-Zur province reported that the US forces and the Kurdish militias affiliated with the US are rapidly transferring military equipment and are stationed in areas in front of the Syrian army.

The movements of the US forces and Washington-backed militias seem to like to be a military alert, the sources said.

The sources added that the Kurdish elements have transferred more than 500 military vehicles, including US-made armored vehicles, from Qamishli city in Al Hasakah province to Al-Uqaydat, Al Busayrah, Al Shheell, and the old field in which the US base is located. According to these sources, US fighter jets, helicopters, and drones are flying over these areas.

The Americans held military maneuvers in their bases in Deir ez-Zur with the cooperation and coordination of Kurdish mercenaries during the past few days. Some local sources say that Kurdish elements have prepared their forces to attack the villages controlled by the Syrian army.