Al-Sudani and Talabani discuss political priorities, democratic consensus

During the meeting, they discussed the general situation in the country, according to a statement from al-Sudani's office.

The statement further emphasized the support of all political forces for the government's steps in implementing its comprehensive program and priorities for all Iraqis, Shafaq News reported.

It also highlighted the importance of adhering to the constitution as the basis for resolving national disputes and using dialogue to address political disagreements.

The meeting underscored the significance of consensus to complete political milestones, including the elections for the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in order to strengthen the democratic experience and political stability throughout the country.