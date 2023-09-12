Masrour Barzani discusses constitutional rights with US envoy

Barzani emphasized that individuals and groups in Iraq want to use Iraqi Kurdistan for their own illicit financial benefit, according to Kurdistan 24.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq indicated that employees in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) should get the same federally subsidized salaries as those in the federal government.

The meeting also addressed the recent security events in Kirkuk, where both parties highlighted the importance of returning the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Last week, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court suspended the decision to hand over the Joint Operations Command building in Kirkuk to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The court said that it decided to stop the Iraqi Prime Minister’s decision to evacuate the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk.

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured during clashes that followed protests organized by a group of supporters of the KDP demanding the road between the cities of Erbil and Kirkuk be opened, which was closed by a group that opposed handing over the Joint Operations Command building under the control of the Iraqi army to the party.

Since August 25, protests have continued against preparations to evacuate the building following a decision issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister to hand it over to the KDP.