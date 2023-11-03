Iran, Iraq call for strengthening economic ties

During a meeting on Wednesday in Baghdad, Aliabadi and Al Sudani discussed the economic ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen ties, as well as exchanges in various levels and fields, IRNA reported.

Conveying the warm greeting of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Iraqi people and government, Aliabadi emphasized the need to advance fruitful economic projects in response to the economic challenges of the region and the world.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of moving towards the use of the national currencies of the two countries in trade exchanges and bilateral financial transactions to be more flexible in transactions in a way that serves the interests of the two countries.

Al Sudani, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness to open the horizons of bilateral cooperation in the field of petrochemical and chemical fertilizer industry due to its strong impact on promoting domestic development.