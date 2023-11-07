Supreme Leader: US accomplice to Israeli crimes in Gaza

He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday.

“The Americans are, in the true sense of the word, accomplices of the Zionists in the crimes of Gaza,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He appreciated Iraq’s firm stance in supporting the people of Gaza, stressing the need to ramp up the political pressure of the Muslim world on the US and the Zionist regime to stop the massacre of the people of Gaza.

“Iraq, as an important country in the region, can play a special role in this field and create a new line in the Arab world and the Islamic world,” he said.

The Supreme Leader maintained that from the very first days of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Gaza, all the evidence showed the direct involvement of the Americans in managing the war.

As this war goes on, he said, the reasons behind the direct role of the United States in directing the crimes of the Zionist regime would become more evident.

“If there were no military and political aid from the US, the Zionist regime would not be able to continue. The Americans are, in the true sense of the word, accomplices of the Zionists in their crimes in Gaza.”

Israel ‘real loser’ of Gaza war: Ayatollah Khamenei

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Zionist regime has been the “real loser” of the war despite all its killings in the Gaza Strip, because “it has not been able to salvage its stature and will not be able to do so in the future.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq can play a role and exert their influence by coordinating with each other so as to put an end to the Zionist regime’s crimes in the coastal enclave, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Supreme Leader hailed the progress made in boosting economic relations between the two neighboring countries.

However, he said, the agreements should be pursued with the same initial vigor.

At the end of the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the people and government of Iraq and the Arab country’s prime minister himself for their hospitality during the Arbaeen season.

IRNA