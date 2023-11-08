Two drone attacks target US forces in Kurdistan Region

The first attack took place at 23:00 local time on Wednesday, followed by the second attack at 00:40 on Thursday, according to Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service.

The counter-terrorism service in the Kurdistan region of Iraq said in a statement that the attacks did not cause any casualties or damages at the base, which houses US soldiers.

Attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria have increased since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

Iraqi armed groups threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel.

The Pentagon press secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, said this week that militias have targeted American soldiers in Iraq and Syria with drones or rockets at least 38 times in less than a month, with six of the incidents occurring in two days, Iraqi News reported.

After US forces struck a weapons warehouse and an ammunition warehouse in eastern Syria last Friday.

With regional tension over the Israel-Hamas conflict increasing dramatically, Washington is on high alert for activities by the groups.

The United States has about 900 soldiers in Syria and 2,500 soldiers in Iraq.