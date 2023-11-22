22 November 2023 - 12:22

Nechirvan Barzani meets with Former British Prime Minister

Nechirvan Barzani meets with Former British Prime Minister

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his delight on Monday at meeting with the former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Barzani took to his page stating, "I was pleased to receive the friend of the Kurdish people and the dear friend, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Erbil this evening."
"During the meeting, we exchanged viewpoints regarding the latest developments in the region, discussing challenges, potentials, and expectations for the future", he added.

News Code 159342

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha