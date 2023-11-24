Baghdad seeks solution to resume oil exports through Ceyhan

Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, where he also confirmed the government’s adoption of just solutions and in accordance with the Iraqi constitution in terms of dealing with different issues related to neighboring countries, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Iraqi Prime Minister addressed issues related to Iraq’s share of water and the optimal use of water for agriculture, expressing that Baghdad is awaiting cooperation from the Turkish side on this important issue due to its economic and humanitarian impacts.

Al-Sudani noted that the Development Road represents an important strategic project that will boost growth in different economic sectors.

In early October, Bayraktar confirmed that the crude oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey, which has been inoperative for about six months, is ready to operate and that Ankara is preparing to start receiving shipments.

Turkey stopped oil flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline last March after a ruling issued by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay compensation of $1.5 billion to Baghdad for unauthorized oil exports between 2014 and 2018.

The Kurdistan region of Iraq exported approximately 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day before the pipeline was closed.

Ankara later began maintenance work on the line, through which about 0.5 percent of global oil supplies pass.