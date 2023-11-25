PUK, Gorran reiterate commitment to holding election on time

The agreement came during a meeting between the two parties at the Gorran headquarters in Sulaimani.

"The meeting addressed three main issues: the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the security situation in the region, and the administrative situation within the region," Gorran spokesperson Dilyar Abdulkhaliq said at a press conference following the meeting.

Abdulkhaliq stressed the need to protect Kurds from the current international and regional conflicts, as well as the need to provide the basic necessities of life for the people of the region, including salaries.

He also affirmed the right of teachers and employees to demand their monthly salaries, pointing out that "the current situation requires a national strategy in which everyone, including the opposition, participates to overcome the challenges of the current stage."

On the position of the two parties on holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections, Abdulkhaliq confirmed that the PUK and Gorran are in favor of holding the elections on time, saying: "We are going through a constitutional vacuum and this may have an impact on the work of government institutions."

A delegation from the PUK, headed by former President Barham Salih, arrived at the Gorran headquarters in Sulaymaniyah on Saturday morning for election talks.