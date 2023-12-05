Syrian Autonomous Administration delegation meets with Speaker of Catalan Parliament

The Autonomous Administration delegation included the co-chair of the Department of Foreign Relations, Badran Cia Kurd, the representative of the Autonomous Administration in Europe, Abdul Karim Omar, and the co-chair of the Syrian Syriac Union Party, Nazira Gouriya. The delegation was received by the Speaker of Parliament, Ana Ira Sola, her Deputy, Alba Verges, and the Third Secretary of Parliament, Carles Riera.

During the meeting on Monday, the co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department, Badran Cia Kurd, spoke and touched on the strength of the mutual relations between the Autonomous Administration and Catalonia, and said: “Our presence here today in the Parliament of Catalonia is evidence of our distinguished relations, which were expressed practically through your official recognition of the Autonomous Administration, and we assure you that the peoples of NE Syria highly appreciate your constant standing by their side. We consider the recognition decision to be a great political support for the rights of our people, and it confirms the extent of the principle of friendship and partnership between the two peoples, and we also fully support the legitimate rights of the Catalan people."

Regarding the continuing threats to NE Syria, Cia Kurd said: “The Turkish state is committing massacres in our regions through its continuous attacks that violate all international laws and conventions, in addition to the terrible violations and genocides committed in the occupied territories. These inhumane practices threaten the components of the region with their presence, at the same time, it also impedes our common struggle to combat terrorism,” he explained: “It is crucial that we work more together to maintain stability and coexistence in light of the consolidation of the democratic autonomous-administration project.”

For her part, the co-chair of the Syrian Syriac Union Party, Nazira Gouriya, said that all components of NE Syria participated in the declaration of autonomous-administration as a step to begin a new phase of the struggle, to obtain their legitimate rights and end years of policies of deprivation and persecution.

After that, the Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, Ana Ira Sola, spoke, welcoming the Autonomous Administration delegation and saying: “Your presence here today is the greatest evidence of the strength of the relations that bind us together, as was our recognition of the Autonomous Administration to confirm our unlimited support for your experience, as well as to preserve the principles of freedom, democracy and human rights.”

Ms. Sola added that the success of the Autonomous Administration project not only serves NE Syria, but rather the entire region benefits from the continuation and success of this unique experience, as it is a real guarantee for preserving the legitimate rights of the components of the region targeted by authoritarian regimes.

According to Hawar News Agency the Speaker of the Catalan Parliament affirmed: “We affirm our permanent standing by your side and our support for your democratic experience. We also confirm once again to the components of NE Syria that you have friends in Catalonia who will continue to stand by your side in all circumstances.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Badran Cia Kurd handed over a symbolic shield to the Speaker of Parliament as an expression of the depth and strength of relations between Catalonia and the Autonomous Administration, and in appreciation of the Catalan Parliament’s recognition of the Autonomous Administration.