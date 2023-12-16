Turkey bombards areas in Iraqi Kurdistan

According to Shafaq News Agency Turkish warplanes conducted three consecutive attacks on the vicinity of several villages.

The report did not confirm any human or material losses.

The PKK is an armed group advocating for enhanced rights for Kurds in Turkey. Designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, Turkey has conducted numerous operations against the group and its purported offshoots in both the Kurdistan Region and Syria.

Iraq has repeatedly condemned the attacks, deeming them a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.