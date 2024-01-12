Iraqi PM emphasizes on withdrawal of US military forces from the country

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, emphasized in an interview with Reuters that Iraq wants the US forces to leave the country.

He emphasized the determination of a timetable for the withdrawal of US forces based on negotiations and discussions between Iraq and the US.

The Prime Minister of Iraq stated that not only the US but also all members of the coalition fighting against ISIS should leave the country, as Iraq is capable of defending itself against terrorism.

Al-Sudani said that the withdrawal of US forces can prevent further security instability at the domestic and international levels. However, the Prime Minister of Iraq mentioned that Iraq, even if the coalition forces leave, can still maintain its relationship with these countries, which can include training and advising Iraqi security forces, as well as purchasing weapons from these countries.

The Prime Minister of Iraq warned that Iraq is not an enemy of the US, but if these tensions continue within Iraq, it can create a vacuum in the relations between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Sudani emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Israel's war against Palestinians in Gaza.